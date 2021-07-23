'Not enough testing': OU chief COVID officer suspects thousands of infections go unreported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma is a top 10 state for coronavirus cases. It ranks ninth on the CDC’s data tracker, just behind Iowa and Arkansas.

Tulsa county has the highest number of new cases in the state. The two counties with the highest daily case rates are Ottawa and Craig.

Over the past week, Tulsa County has gained the most positive cases with a total of 1,120, followed by Oklahoma County with 624.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, suspects those numbers could be higher. He believes a lot of the transmission is going undetected because those with minimal or no symptoms are not getting tested.

“We may well have in Oklahoma 20 [thousand] or 25,000 people out there who are potentially infectious and could spread the disease,” Bratzler said.

During his Thursday afternoon press conference, Bratzler also said those exposed to the variant can test positive in 3-4 days. That is quicker than the 5-7-day-period for the original coronavirus strain.

Braztler continues to stress that the two keys in protection against all strains are vaccinating and masking.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --