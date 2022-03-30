Northwest Arkansas impacted by severe weather, tornado damage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Severe storms moved across eastern Oklahoma late Tuesday night and into the next day. While Green Country wasn't impacted heavily, a potential tornado touched down in northwest Arkansas early Wednesday morning.

According to KNWA, a potential tornado touched down in Springdale, Ark., around 4:45 a.m. At least seven people were injured and some are in the hospital being treated. Springdale police are planning on doing check-ins with residents throughout the morning.

Damage is being reported that includes powerlines being down and structural damage to buildings and other businesses.

One of the buildings impacted by the damage was George Elementary School. Springdale Public Schools canceled classes on Wednesday to take the time to assess the damage and also prepare for more severe weather coming to the area.

2 News is on the way to report about the impact of the storms. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --