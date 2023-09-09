North Tulsa pop up shop event kicks off

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa organization is looking to grow a North Tulsa district. The Phoenix District Development Council is hosting a pop-up shop event on weekends through December. Their first one was Friday night.

Just off off 36th Street North and Peoria, people will see a large wooden façade, with “Phoenix District Tulsa” emblazoned across the front.

The Phoenix District Development Council is using this area as a way to envision what it would be like if more businesses came to the area.

"So this is where we are. A food desert, a work desert, any kind of desert you can think of is here. And we need to have an oasis. So we need to have everyone come out and work with us," said Tracie Chandler, CEO of the council.

She said it’s tough being a North Tulsa neighbor, with not much around.

"We want to be able to get our needs met in our own community, without having to leave the community and go across town or out of the city," Chandler said.

This pop-up shop location is a way for businesses and vendors to test the waters; exposing them to potential customer bases and places to build out a brick and mortar location.

It’ll be open weekends throughout December with vendors selling trinkets, food, books, jewelry and more.

One vendor we spoke with said she doesn’t yet have a physical location, but, if she ever does, she’d bring it up here to North Tulsa.

"I wanted to be a part of this community event. I think it’s awesome. I don’t have my own space. One day I wish I can be blessed to do that but it’s awesome to be a part of something like this." Donisha Gillespie said.

Gillespie started her business after a scary situation.

"My son was born at 23 weeks, so I had to quit my main job and I needed something to occupy my time, and to help get some money in," Gillespie said.

She said me her son is now four years old and thriving. Just like her business, there's nowhere to go but up.

