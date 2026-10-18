Community gathers for motorcade memorial for man who died in road rage incident

TULSA, Okla — Community members gathered at God's Shining Light Church Saturday for a special motorcade heading to Keystone Lake.

Holland Williams was with her late husband Michael when a road rage incident on Admiral and Sheridan turned deadly.

Local News Man killed in road-rage shooting outside Tulsa Arby's, police say CJ Maclin

While she was able to overcome the gunshot wounds she took to the head, Michael unfortunately passed away from several shots taken to the chest.

However, she said her community has helped her tremendously.

“It’s one of the reasons that I’m still sober, it’s one of the reasons I found God, it’s one of the reasons I found my person," she said. “The small things that keep the world turning and together Is when moments of tragedy, when people can gather together and be as one, then the community is stronger.”

She decided to organize the motorcade in her husband's memory.

“His truest passion was working and riding bikes," she said. "He deserves one last ride.”

2 News was able to capture the special moment everyone rolled out to Keystone Lake.

While Williams said she’s heartbroken about what happened to her husband, she’s extremely grateful to her family and friends for their support.