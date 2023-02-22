Nonprofit raising funds to revamp west Tulsa soccer complex

TULSA, Okla. — Eleven new turf athletic fields could be coming to the West Bank Sports Complex if the West Side Alliance Soccer Club raises the estimated $50 million to make it happen.

When the average person compares Case Community Park’s soccer fields in Sand Springs to the West Bank Soccer Complex at 41st and Elwood, it’s obvious which one could some T.L.C. Both are affiliated with the West Side Alliance Soccer Club — a Tulsa nonprofit dedicated to competitive soccer for 2-to-19-year-olds.

2 News Oklahoma caught up with Ann Fite, a Tulsa resident, out for a walk with her dogs and learned she’s a Tulsa tourism supporter and believes soccer is the perfect medium for that.

“Anything that could bring recognition to Tulsa and let people see what a wonderful city it is," Fite said.

$13 million has been raised so far, but they need $50 million. WSA is in 15 communities with 3,000 young athletes, and they’re ready to take their game to the next level.

“If you’re traveling that might be a regional or national event, you’re located five minutes from downtown Tulsa, five minutes from Tulsa Hills where there's a plethora of restaurants, hotels, and lodging, " said Roger Bush, WSA's executive director.

River Parks Authority is the land owner of West Bank Soccer Complex, and WSA has a lease with them. If the fundraising proves successful and they’re able to do the capital improvements, more than likely WSA will come up with a long-term lease agreement with River Parks, according to River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards.

The money will also go to lighting the fields, which is something Bush says is crucial since it’s dark six months out of the year by the time athletes get out of school.

WSA staff say they’re hoping to have fundraising done by next year so they can break ground.

