Non-profit healthcare clinic opens new location in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. — A non-profit clinic that provides healthcare access to medically underserved communities has moved to a new and bigger location in Sapulpa.

Cura for the World is an international non-profit with clinics all around the world. Three years ago, they established their first Cura for the World Clinic here in Oklahoma.

“All of our providers and all of our volunteers feel like every person deserves access to healthcare," Pharmacist, Travis Wolff said.

Rooted in this mission, Cura for the World opened a clinic in Sapulpa three years ago.

“When it came to Sapulpa, they figured out that Creek County and Okmulgee County had very similar demographics for the underinsured and so that’s one reason why they mainly chose it in this area,” Wolff said.

Kayla Hansen is a family nurse practitioner. She said many of her patients are employed, but often lack the means to cover their medical expenses.

“We’re kind of their middle ground where they can come if they are uninsured, and we can provide free healthcare for them and we can provide free medications now that we have our pharmacy in house,” Hansen said.

Wolff said the clinic has about ten providers on call, most of whom are volunteers. They also get support from others who help them raise money, including Austin Edgar who created the Cura racing team.

“Knowing that at times in my life I couldn't afford insurance, and you know, would have an emergency trip would cost thousands of dollars and spend years paying it off, so knowing that a place like this can provide help to people that need it, it’s just amazing.”

Edgar said he created the Cura cycling team not just to raise money, but also awareness about Cura's mission.

These volunteers give of their time and talents to ensure the community has access to healthcare.

Others show their generosity in different ways.

“We’re very thankful for the Bartlett foundation, they gave quite a bit of their time in order for us to be able to afford, and renovations to get our clinic going here,” Wolff said.

Thanks to the financial support they have received, they were able to move into a new location at 1500 E. Dewey Avenue, which provides plenty of room to have a pharmacy on site.

“The new location is close to five times bigger than our other one,” Wolff said.

“Now, they can walk right from their exam room over to the pharmacy and pick up their meds while they’re here and not have to make another stop, which is really important, especially if they live out of time,” Pharmacist, Sunni Wolff said.

Sunni said they are excited for the opportunities this new place will provide to continue serving the community.

“Our long-term goal was to have a large space, so now, it’s just dreaming of all the possibilities that we can have here,” Wolff said.

The clinic is open every Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7:30.

