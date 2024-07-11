'No Pierdas el Tino' brings diversity to Tulsa's art scene

TULSA, Okla. — Local artist Paul Acevedo Gomez is rolling out his new exhibit "No Pierdas el Tino" at Tulsa's Liggett Art Studio.

Gomez was born in Jalisco, Mexico and travelled to the United States.

He pursued his art career at California State University's Stanislaus School.

Fast forward to today, he's been here in Tulsa now for 18 years after receiving his master's degree at Louisiana State University.

He first started teaching at TCC as a drawing and print making professor.

He said this exhibit has allowed him to delve into some of his past art experience while also allowing him to solidify his current style.

“I predominantly want people to laugh and smile and to relate to the work surfaced around like the imagery that they see.”

Gomez said that he chose to name his exhibit the way he did because of its translation.

"It also represents this idea of 'don't lose aim'. Don't lose this sense of like where you come from, where you're going, and what's to come."

Gomez said that in addition to this meaning, his pieces hold a variety of messages within.

“The message that I want to convey is this idea of sort of growing up with all these symbols of religion, social, political, family dynamics and then sort of create this identity, not holding on to the past for so long," he said. "Continue to keep those values, but in the sense to grow to be your own person and create your identity.”

He uses all sorts of elements, from words to pop culture symbols, to help convey these messages.

His exhibition is definitely unique and caught the eye of Art Director Steve Liggett.

"He put in a proposal and he came to me, and I wanted to meet him," said Liggett.

“We need to understand each other and art is a great vehicle for that.”

Liggett believes it's important to highlight Tulsa's diverse community, a belief he shares with Gomez.

"I want to invite people from the community, because I think it's important for me and for them and just be able to create those connections," said Gomez.

Now, more artists will have the opportunity to share their work at the Liggett Studio too.

"August 1 is the deadline for 2025 for all of my exhibits," said Liggett.

"If a person wants to curate a show, or have a show themselves, or be part of a group show- either an exhibit or performance. I'm totally open to their ideas."

Gomez's "No Pierdas el Tino" exhibit will be showcased starting July 12 through August 1.

