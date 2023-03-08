New weather radar to cover Durant area

DURANT, Okla. — After months of delays, the new Baron Weather Radar went up Tuesday in Durant, Oklahoma.

It was placed on top of a water tower on the western edge of Durant on US Highway 70.

Durant Emergency Management will operate the radar, and it should be tested and operational within the next three weeks.

This is great news to the residents of Texoma who have been dealing with poor radar coverage for far too long.

This area lies in between the Oklahoma City and Ft. Worth radars meaning there are many blind spots.

Once operational, the radar will help the residents of Texoma get more lead time during severe weather events.

