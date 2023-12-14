New TPS superintendent talks tackling state’s grueling demands

TULSA, Okla. — It is day two for new Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent, Doctor Ebony Johnson. It’s a demanding role in any year, especially in a district the size of Tulsa.

But she is under the microscope perhaps more than any previous superintendent – as State Superintendent Ryan Walters repeated for months that the district must make improvements immediately, or else he will take action.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy sat down with Dr. Johnson and asked why she decided to take on the role during such a difficult time.

“I truly believe sometimes there are things bigger than you and you’ve been called to do something at a certain time,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she is ready to take on the job and tackle massive requirements set forth by the Oklahoma Department of Education board. The risk of losing accreditation loomed for months and now there is a ticking clock.

Recently,Johnson responded to Walters’ attacks on TPS in a four-and-a-half-page memo, partly accusing him of making false claims about the district. Johnson said she wrote it for clarity for everyone.

“We are not attempting to hold anything back, we are not hiding anything,” she said. “That’s truly what it was about—to make sure clear, correct, precise, matter-of-fact information was being shared.”

Johnson said requirements from the state are more specific now than when the accreditation threats began over the summer and they are also demanding.

Each teacher must be trained in the Science of Reading by the end of this school year. It requires several training hours per educator and fit in along with other regular requirements.

“We are right now in communication with the state department regarding, logistically, how we can make that happen,” she said. “I’ll just say we may have to do some unorthodox things in order to get it done,” Johnson said.

“I told our teams if we get up every day and take care of our young people and walk away at night and are proud, then we have met our mark,” she added.

Johnson said the state accepted TPS’s request for bi-weekly meetings to make certain the district is on track to meet goals. She adds she is ready to do whatever it takes to get the district where it needs to be.

On whether a state takeover similar to the situation in Houston, Texas, would be possible, Johnson replied, “At this point, I’ll say anything is possible. And it is our hope that will not happen.”

Regarding addressing claims of financial mismanagement, Johnson says TPS created the Office of Professional Responsibility which will keep tabs on financial matters.

