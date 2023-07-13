New STEM center at Tulsa Dream Center

TULSA, Okla. — Today, the Tulsa Dream Center adds a new science, technology, engineering, and math center to its west campus.

These students are preparing themselves for what comes next.

"I believe by them being exposed to this technology; it's going to allow them to be able to create the jobs for the future, " Tim Newton, the center's executive director, said.

Newton said from using 3D printers, snap circuits, and robots, the Tulsa Dream Center’s west campus students have a whole new learning opportunity.

"This curriculum is different because it creates hands-on activities for all our boys and girls,” Newton said. “And it creates them for those 21st-century skills: science, technology, engineering, and math it is the future. It is really our now. I know I say it’s our future, but it's the now."

Devon Energy partnered with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to bring this to the west campus after doing the same with the north campus.

"They're having a really great time, but they don't even realize they're building on all of these really scientific skills,” Christina Rehkop, director of community relations and Devon Energy, said.

They are building these skills now to prepare for the future.

"STEM is the future of our workforce in oil and gas, but it's also the future of almost every other workforce as you advance throughout the years," Rehkop said.

"They asked us if we wanted to compete in a competition,” Sarai Brown said. “Most of the students in the class said no, but we all of us said yes."

That competition took Sarai Brown and her classmates to Baltimore for the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation's stem challenge.

It is an opportunity Brown suggests other students consider.

