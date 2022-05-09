New space shuttle simulator at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

TULSA, Okla. — A new space shuttle simulator is set to launch for public use at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. What makes it unique is the simulator was entirely constructed by engineering students at the University of Tulsa.

Benjamin Bozworth was among the four TU engineering students tasked to build the space shuttle simulator as a capstone project. Without any experience in space aviation, the four set out on their journey to create something that is not only functional but authentic as well.

“We knew from the get-go that it was going to be something that was going to be open for the general public and was going to hopefully be used to generate an interest in STEM for visitors at the museum,” Bosworth said.

After more than six months the program is up and running. The hands-on shuttle experience is meant to inspire the next generation of aviators and engineers in an already booming industry in Oklahoma.

“It is very necessary that we inspire some of our young people to help put them in that pipeline for that job sector,” museum curator Alex London said.

Some of the top aviation professionals in the state will be among the first to see the simulator as it will be unveiled on Saturday for the museum’s annual Aviator Ball.

