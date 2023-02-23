New software aims to keep Tulsa first responders safe

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is announcing the rollout of new software designed to keep first responders safer while working car accidents on roads.

It’s called HAAS Safety Cloud System and is now deployed in all of the departments’ 90 engines. Some drivers will be notified of an accident a quarter-mile, or roughly 20-30 seconds away, from the scene.

“Drivers on average have two to three seconds to react,” said Brock Aun, Senior Director of Communications for HAAS Alert. “This will give them much more time to slow down or pull over in advance of reaching that hazard.”

While the purchase has been in the works for some time, Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker says the necessity became more evident last month. Crews were working an accident on Highway 75 in icy conditions when a car came around the corner and struck the engine. Two firefighters were thrown over a retaining wall and down an embankment. One had minor injuries; the other had severe injuries and is still out of work.

Baker says it also keeps the city as a whole safer. When accidents happen, it often takes an engine out of service. Replacing one is upwards of $1 million.

However, there is a downside: it’s not available to everyone. Right now, it works through the WAZE or Apple Maps apps on a mobile device. And, the navigation system has to be on.

It’s also available in 2018 or newer Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo vehicles.

