New report highlights growth in Tulsa's Kendall Whittier District

TULSA, Okla. — Kendall Whittier Main Street released a new report this week highlighting the growth the district has seen.

“Everyone is trying to support and help everyone else succeed here,” said Mariah Addis, the owner of Addis Ceramics.

Addis and her partner Grant Akiyama make custom handmade ceramic dishware in Kendall Whittier. Addis Ceramics just opened its doors in the spring.

“It’s real people,” said Addis. “The actual owners of the stores are here. You get to speak with them. You get to hear their story. Just the genuineness really of this area is very special.”

Centered at Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue, the Kendall Whittier District is host to restaurants, breweries, and plenty of local shops.

2 News Oklahoma Centered at Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue, the Kendall Whittier District is host to restaurants, breweries, and plenty of local shops. Sept. 21, 2022.

The nonprofit, Kendall Whittier Main Street, says three new businesses opened this year and six others debuted in 2021. Executive Director Jessica Jackson Seay says their creative culture and unique events attract business owners to this section of town.

“Every month, every couple of months, we have new businesses opening,” said Jackson Seay. “We have businesses expanding or moving into the district.”

The nonprofit works directly with business and property owners to improve the vibrancy of the area. One way they do that is through Facade Grants. In 2022, it’s allowed five different businesses to spend $8,500 improving the outside of their shops.

“Basically, cash reimbursements that help them do improvement to their spaces,” Jackson Seay said.

Looking to the future, the Executive Director says she’d like to see the district continue to grow.

“We want this to be a place that has really fun events that people can come to,” said Jessica Jackson Seay. “Really great businesses that people want to be a part of.”

Kendall Whittier Main Street is hosting an Arts Festival on Oct. 15. It’ll take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. They’ll block off Admiral between Yorktown and Lewis to showcase local art vendors, food trucks, live music, interactive art and kid's activities.

