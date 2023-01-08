Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New record set for January tornadoes in Oklahoma

Tornado record 2023
2 News Oklahoma
Tornado record 2023
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 16:34:36-05

TULSA, Okla. — Five tornadoes — all tracked in the same night — set the record for tornadoes in the month of January in Oklahoma.

A system of severe storms moved through the state on Jan. 2, leaving behind enough evidence to confirm multiple tornadoes including two EF-1s:

  • EF-1 — Texanna/Duchess Landing
  • EF-1 — South of Fairland
  • EF-0 — Near Pryor
  • EF-Unknown — Shidler
  • EF-Unknown — Robert S. Kerr Lake

The five tornadoes set a new record in the state, which started tracking tornado data in 1950.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7