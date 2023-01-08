New record set for January tornadoes in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Five tornadoes — all tracked in the same night — set the record for tornadoes in the month of January in Oklahoma.

A system of severe storms moved through the state on Jan. 2, leaving behind enough evidence to confirm multiple tornadoes including two EF-1s:

EF-1 — Texanna/Duchess Landing

EF-1 — South of Fairland

EF-0 — Near Pryor

EF-Unknown — Shidler

EF-Unknown — Robert S. Kerr Lake

The five tornadoes set a new record in the state, which started tracking tornado data in 1950.

