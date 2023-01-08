New record set for January tornadoes in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Five tornadoes — all tracked in the same night — set the record for tornadoes in the month of January in Oklahoma.
A system of severe storms moved through the state on Jan. 2, leaving behind enough evidence to confirm multiple tornadoes including two EF-1s:
- EF-1 — Texanna/Duchess Landing
- EF-1 — South of Fairland
- EF-0 — Near Pryor
- EF-Unknown — Shidler
- EF-Unknown — Robert S. Kerr Lake
The five tornadoes set a new record in the state, which started tracking tornado data in 1950.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter