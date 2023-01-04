Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

EF-0 tornado touched down near Pyror on Monday

Pryor tornado
2 News Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado touched down northeast of Pryor during Monday night's stretch of severe weather.
Pryor tornado
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:37:24-05

PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado touched down northeast of Pryor during Monday night's stretch of severe weather.

The tornado, with winds about 80-85 mph, traveled northeast about 5.3 miles from State Highway 2 near East 0460 Road to North 4370 Road. No significant damage reports came out following the storm.

Severe weather made its way out of northeast Oklahoma by about 8:30 p.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7