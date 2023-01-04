EF-0 tornado touched down near Pyror on Monday

PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado touched down northeast of Pryor during Monday night's stretch of severe weather.
The tornado, with winds about 80-85 mph, traveled northeast about 5.3 miles from State Highway 2 near East 0460 Road to North 4370 Road. No significant damage reports came out following the storm.
Severe weather made its way out of northeast Oklahoma by about 8:30 p.m.
