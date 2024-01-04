New pickleball, 'eatertainment' concept coming to Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Modeled after a 1940s summer camp, "Camp Picke" is a new pickleball and entertainment concept coming soon to Jenks.

The concept is planned to be near the highly anticipated Tulsa Premium Outletsthat is scheduled to open in August.

The pickleball concept is designed to look like an old-time summer camp decorated with camp gear and a cabin look. The entertainment spot plans to include eight pickleball courts, six indoor and two outdoor.

Along with the pickleball courts, a variety of yard games, darts and foosball will be available. The 53,500-square-foot entertainment location is also planned to offer karaoke rooms and 84 self-pour beer, wine and cocktail tabs.

"Camp Pickle" is partnered with Simon Property Groups the team involved with the Tulsa Premium Outlets.

“Our partnership with Simon – both in Jenks and through Simon’s investment in Camp Pickle – helps fulfill the vision of creating a place where community, recreation and innovation come together,” said Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Camp Pickle. “Recent projections predict nearly 40 million pickleball players around the globe by 2030. Camp Pickle will be much more than a racquet club, offering a reimagined eatertainment experience with elevated food and beverage.”

These plans come after Jenks city leaders promised continued growth and investment in the community in their State of the City in 2023. Some city leaders vowed that Jenks looks to become an entertainment destination, rivaling other surrounding cities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Camp Pickle to Jenks. Their unique eatertainment concept, which incorporates the fastest-growing sport in the nation, will attract both local and regional visitors. This project, much like Simon Premium Outlets and the Oklahoma Aquarium, are in alignment with the City Council’s longstanding vision to make Jenks an entertainment destination,” said Christopher Shrout, Jenks City Manager

While plans for construction were not released, the pickleball concept is slated to open in 2025.

