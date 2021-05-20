New magic theatre brings family-friendly shows to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new family-friendly venue, unlike any around, has just opened its doors. It's a magical 'second act' for a long-time Tulsa retailer whose business went dark during the pandemic.

"We want people to have fun," says Sacheen Platten, co-owner of Spotlite Magic & Costumes.

For 45 years, Spotlite's provided Tulsa with a magic touch with costumes for rental or purchase.

But even this store, mastering the art of the quick change, couldn't anticipate the quick changes the pandemic would bring.

"We were prepared to have a big year," says Platten. "We had a great January, a great February, and then March happened and everything shut down."

Like so many retailers, this past year put Spotlite in a pinch. With no one gathering, no one was coming into this event-driven business.

"We do a lot of things for schools, for plays, you know schools were canceled. Parties were canceled, so we just didn't do a whole lot of that," Platten says.

It became clear, to stay in business, Spotlite needed to work some new magic.

"It made us more aware of having other avenues of income," continues Platten."So we decided to try something different, so we took our rentals and put them out for purchase and made a big space."

And there, in the heart of the 6,000 square foot store, the Magic Attic was born.

"The Magic Attic is just a great venue. It's first-class sound, first-class lighting. The stage is great," says Platten. "I believe we're really the only venue like this."

It is a cabaret-style magic theatre with seating for about 50 people.

Construction took about six weeks. It's a labor of love for Platten and her husband, Mike, who's also a magician. He built secrets into the stage, but he won't tell you where.

Tulsans can catch Mike and other magicians in the store's weekly magic show. They're family-friendly and run 45 minutes to an hour.

"Tulsa needs more entertainment, and that's what we're trying to do."

Spotlite is a local business transforming tough times into magical moments.

"They need to feel better right now," says Platten. "And to have an hour of entertainment and laughter, it's just one of a kind."

Spotlite has plans to continue to spread magic in Tulsa. The local business plans to hold classes here and even camps.

For more information on Magic Attic's showtimes and ticket prices, anyone can check Spotlite's website.

