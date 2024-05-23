New law opens doors for students with intellectual differences

TULSA, Okla. — A new piece of legislation gives students with intellectual disabilities a chance at scholarships for a college education.

The governor signed House Bill 3792 on May 21, also known as the Oklahoma Access and Achievement Act.

As early as this next school year, high school seniors will be able to apply for scholarships for comprehensive transition and post-secondary programs for higher education.

There are three CTP programs across the state - the RiverHawk Scholars Program at Northeastern State University, Sooner Works at the University of Oklahoma, and Opportunity Orange Scholars at Oklahoma State University.

According to the bill, a CTP program is "designed to support students with intellectual disabilities who are seeking to continue academic, career and technical, and independent living instruction at an institution of higher education or technology center school to prepare for gainful employment."

Former teacher Molly Lewis knows first-hand how challenging classroom settings can be for students who learn differently.

“I was a teacher at Read Smart a couple years ago, and we just got all kinds of students who had dyslexia, ADHD, or behind in reading,” she said. “Everybody had their own way of learning, and I think the challenge was just to get to know them well enough to figure out what works best for them.”

Students enrolled in CTP programs will likely take traditional classes with supports in addition to specialized classes.

These scholarships will ensure that these students will not be financially burdened if they choose to pursue a college degree.

“It makes me happy because everybody deserves a good education and every kid, it doesn’t matter what disabilities you’re up for as long as you have that opportunity, that’s all that matters," said Lewis.

A student is eligible for the Oklahoma Access and Achievement Program if they meet the following criteria.



Is an Oklahoma resident or enrolled in an Oklahoma school district

Is a U.S. citizen

Has graduated high school within the last 6 years

Has been accepted to a CTP program already

Shows financial need, as outlined by the bill

Qualifying students will be able to apply for scholarships through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for the 2024-2025 school year.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

