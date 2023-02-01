New John 3:16 Women's Center slated to open

TULSA, Okla. — A new women’s center affiliated with John 3:16 Mission is almost open in Tulsa. It will serve women going through tough times, including homelessness, trafficking and abandonment.

"Women will have the ability to empower themselves for better lives," says Rev. Steve Whitaker with John 3:16.

In Tulsa’s freezing temperatures, all Tracey James has to keep warm is her run-down tent, and propane heater inside.

“I’ve already lost two friends to the death — to freezing out here,” James said.

Even though James’s tent is a football field away from John 3:16 Mission's downtown location, she says she won’t stay in shelters because she gets claustrophobic.

"I’d rather be out here where I have my freedom," she said.

She especially does not want to stay at shelters when they’re packed during freezing temperatures with men and women. Down the street in west Tulsa, Rev. Steve Whitaker gave 2 News Oklahoma a tour of the new John 3:16 Mission Women’s Center.

It's for women only, in similar circumstances as James.

“John 3:16 is dedicated to the notion that a person can truly change," Whitaker said.

The facility is equipped with a classroom where instruction of multiple types will take place. There's also a front common room for reading, games and conversation.

There are 30 beds at the center with dressers and closets.

“There’s probably never been as many homeless people on the streets in Tulsa as there are now," Whitaker said.

It's a small slice of what Whitaker says is a gigantic city, state and nationwide problem. Staff say they have availability. It should be open as soon as they finish up some final touches.

