New IKEA store opens in Tulsa this week, bringing Swedish furniture and meatballs closer to home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa shoppers won't have to make the drive to Frisco much longer. A new IKEA store is set to officially open Oct. 23 at the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center.

The 51,000-square-foot store has been the talk of social media for a while, and now the wait is almost over.

The store features showrooms with room sets for any room in your home, a market hall with home accessories and designers available to help shoppers.

Ben Sandoval, IKEA's market manager, said the store is made specifically for what the company's research found Tulsans need.

"We're always looking for more ways to be accessible to our customers, and we know that we've had customers hopping in the Frisco location and driving down from Tulsa for years," Sandoval said. "So, we've been welcoming them there trying to provide a great shopping experience, and we wanted to move closer to those customers and make sure they had the opportunity to get the whole IKEA shopping experience."

Sandoval said the Tulsa location is a little smaller than the Frisco location, but it still has the same features.

That includes the Swedish-style foods the chain is known for. A sample plate features jam, mashed potatoes and the famous Swedish meatballs, which shoppers will be able to find in the very back of the store.

Debbie Robinson, who lives nearby, has made the drive to shop at the Frisco location.

"I think it's a great option, especially for young homeowners. It's more affordable housing things for them get as opposed to other options here in town. It's going to be much easier for them to get their new homes set up and everything," Robinson said.

Robinson said she will be stopping by the new store after it opens.

IKEA said the grand opening will be at 10 a.m.

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