New Broken Arrow grocery store is bridging the gap between farmers and ranchers

BROKEN ARROW: OK — A new grocery store is opening up its doors in Broken Arrow today.

Okie Family Market says its goal is to support local farmers and ranchers by featuring their products year-round.

Owner, Eric Miller says he and his wife really enjoy going to the many seasonal, farmer’s markets throughout our state, and they want to make that concept easier to access all the time.

“Farmer’s markets are closing at the end of October and all the vendors that are at the farmer’s markets will be able to come here and be able to supply their products here,” said Miller.

The store offers a variety of products for customers to browse and purchase.

“We have protein powders, we have salsas, we have extracts, and we have all of our pasteurized meats as well. All of our cattle is grass-fed and grass finished,” Miller said.

He says his store will bridge the gap from in-season to off-season and also allow the shopper to experience something unique at the same time.

“A lot of people like to eat more clean these days and so they take time to read the labels and there is also some amazing, back stories out of these vendors and their products, and so it makes it a little bit more personal and it gives you that interaction without really knowing them,” said Miller.

The store also features an in-view play area for children with puzzles, toys, a chalkboard and other kid-friendly items so parents can shop in peace.

Okie Family Market is open Monday through Friday from 10:30AM until 6:00PM and on Saturday’s from 10:00Am until 4:00PM.

The store is located near 51st and County Line Road in Broken Arrow.

