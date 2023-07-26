New Bristow health facility to create greater access to mental health services

BRISTOW, Okla. — Those who live in Bristow will soon have expanded access to health services, including counseling, case management, and a comprehensive range of mental health services.

CREOKS is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive health, wellness, and social services. They've been serving Bristow residents for decades without a facility in the town.

Right now, people have to drive to Sapulpa, Okmulgee, or Tulsa to get to a CREOKS location which can be a far drive for some.

Now with the purchase of a new building in the town, it will make access easier for these rural community members.



"Access is a huge thing. You know gas is high right now, and getting people something that is closer to their home and to their community is what we really want to do," said Brandi Smith the CREOKS Health Services clinical director.

It's located off Route 66 and West First Ave. by the high school football field.

Smith told 2 News right now, the building is just a shell that they are working to renovate.

But she said, most importantly, it will help them create greater access to mental health services.

"Mental health need has been so large over the last few years that people have really found, I think, a voice to access services that they need and to be able to talk about that," Smith said.

It will also help them work even more closely with local law enforcement and firefighters to provide crisis stabilization and assessment services.

Smith said they are excited to open this new facility and are happy the mayor came to them to work on the project together.

Mayor Kris Wyatt sent 2 News a statement excited about this partnership.

"Although the primary responsibility of city government is to ensure the safety and infrastructure of it residents, there exists an opportunity to further enhance their well being by collaborating with external organizations beyond our geographical boundaries.





The City of Bristow is excited to announce the establishment of a physical facility by CREOKS, which will bring their expertise to benefit not only Bristow but also the neighboring communities." Bristow Mayor Kris Wyatt

CREOKS is also looking at offering services like a food pantry and clothes closet, but first, they need to get the building ready and fully staffed.

The goal is to open it by the start of next year.

