988 Oklahoma marks one year in mental health crisis response

Anyone who calls or texts the 988 hotline can talk with an Oklahoma-based specialist who can connect them to local resources or a mobile unit to help them.

That’s according to Bonnie Campo of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“We’re able to help people more immediately. We’re also able to pull analytics as it’s related to kids," Campo said. "As well as to say, ‘Here are the age groups who are calling in. Do we have repeat callers?’ And we look at that data and will be able to drive better outcomes as a result.”

That data shows surprising results. It reports almost 40,000 calls from Oklahomans in just the first year of 988’s existence.

State data also shows 300,000 reporting substance abuse, and almost 300 were admitted for urgent care or crisis mental health services.

Director of Oklahoma's Solari Crisis & Human Services call center Tony Stelter told 2 News these numbers can be a good thing.

“I think what this says is that mental health is an issue in Oklahoma," Stelter said. "And I think the state is doing great destigmatizing that. It’s okay to reach out for help before it’s too late.”

Campo said 90 percent of cases are resolved over the phone.

One non-profit that’s handled crisis calls in the Tulsa area since before the 988 era is Family & Children’s Services' COPES (Telephone & Mobile Psychiatric Crisis Services) at 918-744-4800.

Programs Director Amanda Bradley said even though their COPES hotline is slightly different, their services intertwine with 988 for helping those at times of personal uncertainty, while ending stigmas surrounding mental health.

“If a call goes into 988 and it’s someone within Tulsa County or one of our close counties around us, 988 can actually dispatch us for a mobile response," Bradley said.

“Really reaching a number of different groups is so critically important, because you never know who needs that help and where they’re going to be,” Campo said.

“We have a lot of work to do still," Stelter said. "I’m not saying we’re perfect because we’re not. But I think we are on the right path.”

