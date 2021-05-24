New app offers virtual looks, tours of Greenwood district

TULSA, Okla. — Starting on Monday, May 24, a new smartphone app will offer users to go on a virtual journey through Tulsa's historic Greenwood district.

The Greenwood Rising XR app offers anyone a personal walking tour through Greenwood like it was before the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre happened.

Users can use the app to experience what Black Wall Street would be like with video, audio, and extended reality graphics that show what used to be with current reality.

The app launches for both iPhone and Android.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --