Neighbors confused after east Tulsa neighborhood deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Neighbors in an east Tulsa neighborhood still wonder how an apparent argument outside their homes turned into a deadly shooting late Wednesday night that left one man dead.

Tulsa Police arrested one suspect, James Roberts, but no charges have been filed as of Thursday evening. Roberts appears in court Friday.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with people who live in the Johansen Acres Subdivision about what they heard.

“It’s very unexpected because we’ve been living here 16 years and it’s just very unfortunate," Shahryar Arif said.

Residents like Arif along East 25th Place describe the subdivision as quiet and friendly, making it all the more surprising when a 911 call reported two men banging on the doors of a house.

Shortly after, neighbors said they heard the same two men arguing, and then gunfire.

One neighbor who heard the said when he went outside he saw a man panicking standing over another man who was lying in a small ditch. That man was later pronounced dead by first responders.

“It looked like he was trying to do CPR, and he was talking to the cops. That’s what it looked like to me,” the neighbor who didn't want to be named told 2 News.

"It happened right outside my fence. So yeah, it’s kind of disturbing. But what do you do? I think it’s everywhere right now.”

Neighbors said they don’t think either man lived in the area.

The deadly shooting occurring just a couple hundred feet from their home makes the Arif family thankful to soon have home security and a fence installed.

“Now that that happened, it’s a good idea that we have a fence now, but it just never happens," Arif said. "We don’t expect it. All the neighbors are nice here. I never expected this to happen.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --