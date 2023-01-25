NEFF Brewing's 'Brews for the Zoo' raising money for Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s own Neff Brewing is raising funds to support the Tulsa Zoo.

The brewery is hosting “Brews for the Zoo” pint night on Thursday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., when you order any beer for $15, you will get two special edition glasses with the Tulsa Zoo and Asian Elephant art to take home.

All the proceeds go to the zoo, while NEFF Brewing only keeps the cost of the beer and glassware.

“I have always grown up loving the Zoo,” Jonathan Neff, Managing Owner, and Master Brewer, said. “It was actually my first job out of high school. It was my freshman year of college. I was working at the gift shop at Tulsa Zoo there for a while. It’s just something that’s always had a special place in my heart. I always loved going to the Zoo. Loved their mission and what they do. All the AZA-accredited facilities. I think they do just a great job.”

Along with the pint glasses, you will also get a coupon for $20 off a zoo membership.

NEFF Brewing is gluten-friendly, and everyone in the family can join in on the event, but the beverages are for those 21 and over.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --