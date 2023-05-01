Nearly $250M to go toward city facilities if Improve our Tulsa passes

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders are hosting the third and final "Improve our Tulsa" meeting on Monday.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum presented a $772 million package aimed at funding city improvements, including streets and housing. Nearly $250 million would go toward city facilities.

At 94 years young, avid golfer Huge Burleigh says he's tired of seeing drainage problems at Mohawk Park's Golf Course after it rains.

"I think the problem of drainage is severe," Burleigh told 2 News. "It really makes the course much more difficult to play, and certainly not as pleasant."

He says it's been that way days after rainstorms for about 15 years.

Nearly $32 million would go toward parks improvements, which Burleigh says would get put to good use.

"Page Belcher needs a lot of help, as does the other courses," he said.

More than $25 million would go to the Tulsa Zoo and close to $80 million would go to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

"It's a daily struggle in our building, said Mark Frie, Chief Executive Officer of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Building a public safety complex is also included on the list. Think of it as a central location for police and fire services. City officials claim the current facilities are outdated and cramped.

2 News spoke with both chiefs about it from a safety aspect.

"A lot of what we do today requires us to work together," said Chief Wendell Franklin with Tulsa police.

If the Improve Our Tulsa renewal passes, the city wants residents to be made aware that it will not increase taxes.

More information about the Improve our Tulsa proposition can be found here.

