Navy vet gifted car, final step in rebuilding her life

TULSA, Okla. — Something many take for granted is the ability to hop in the car and head off for an errand or get to our jobs.

But that is not a reality for some. On Friday, Cars 4 Heroes gifted a veteran a car, changing her life.

Lindsey Porter spent 13 years in the Navy.

She fell on rough times after leaving the service and has been without a car since 2016.

But now, that has all changed, as she started her new car for the first time.

"It's awesome. It's mine. It's unreal, I can't believe it," Porter said.

Cars 4 Heroes selected Porter after she submitted her story asking for help.

"Put in an application, and I mean, less than one month later, here I am,” Porter said. “This is, I can't. Thank you, guys, so much."

Porter has slowly been working to get her life back on track after losing her vehicle, and this was the last step.

"It takes two bad decisions ruin your credit forever, but 10 years to, you know, get it fixed,” Porter said. “So this right here will definitely help to say the least. I don't even know what to say."

The donation was made possible by the family of another Navy veteran who passed away while on duty.

"His family wanted to honor their son by gifting the car to another veteran," Andrea Cekovsky with Shamrock Roofing said.

Shamrock Roofing partnered with Cars 4 Heroes to gift Porter the vehicle.

"My personal service was in the Army, and doesn't matter what they've done, where they've come from, where they are in their life,” Cekovsky said. “To hear that genuine reaction of 'I've been chosen, I've been selected, this is going to change my life' like, you can hear it in their voice. How much this means to that person. To that veteran."

To learn more about Cars 4 Heroes, visit its website here: https://cars4heroes.org/

