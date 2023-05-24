Navy sailor surprises mother at school

TULSA, Okla. — A tear-filled reunion at East Central Middle School on Wednesday as a daughter, away for more than a year training for the Navy, made the trip home to surprise her mother.

Hannah Noeth walked through the school halls on her way to her mother, Lisa Hill’s classroom, keeping quiet for over a month.

"Yes. I just told the rest of my family so they wouldn't blow it," Noeth said.

And no one did.

Noeth’s surprise went off without a hitch.

“I am a hot mess right now. I have her,” Lisa Hill said. “This is my girl, and I haven't seen her in like a year. I haven't been able to touch her, I haven't seen her. But now I can."

Noeth is in town for less than a week before she goes off for deployment.

Her service makes her mother very proud.

"Oh, there are zero words that could explain how just proud I am of her,” Hill said. “She probably gets tired of it. You can go through our text message feed. And she's probably like, 'oh my god mom's proud again."

Noeth's father, Darrin, feels the very same.

"I'm very proud,” Darrin Hill said. “She’s my hero.”

Noeth told her father before arriving at the school, and it was no easy task for him to keep it under wraps.

"I've been scared three days because I have to keep this from my wife,” Darrin Hill said. “Which is really hard to do for me individually and she's really intelligent and sharp."

Lisa’s message to her daughter is one of love.

"I'm so proud of you and what you're doing,” Lisa Hill said. “Because we need more young kids that, you know. She had some struggles, but you would never be able to tell it, because she overcame them. She fought through it and she's just nailing it and nailing life. She's doing her thing. She's set to go off on her own ship. She is going to see the world and she is going to conquer the world and I have no doubts that she'll do anything she puts her mind to."

Those struggles are not stopping Noeth.

She left home at a young age to turn herself around.

"So, I left when I was 17 and been there since,” Noeth said. “It's been great though. It's a great experience. For me, it was. It got me back on the right track."

There is a lot ahead of Hannah, but for the next few days, she is focused on family.

