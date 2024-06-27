NATIONAL SAFETY MONTH: Tulsa Ports host 2nd annual safety expo

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Port Authority held its second safety expo for National Safety Month.

Tulsa first responders attended the safety expo at the port of Catoosa, an opportunity for families to get to know the people saving lives.

Julie and Luke Ross were some of the families who attended the festival.

"It's so fun he's really enjoying getting to firsthand see all the equipment and climbing in,” said Ross.



Previous coverage >>> Tulsa Ports has capacity to haul more cargo

The event wasn't just a meet-and-greet with food. First responders also taught attendees about what to do in emergency situations.

Trooper Leonard McMillan says having a connection with the community is vital.

"It is important to be connected and have that relationship and rapport with the people of the community, said McMillan.

Tulsa ports staff said they want the event to highlight the importance of safety to the community.

2 News talked to port officials in May about growth:

Tulsa Ports looking to bring more business to region

Jacob Maudlin with Tulsa Ports said learning about protocols could leave a lasting impression.

"We're out here to educate people, and hopefully, somebody will learn something from today that can save their life in the future,” said Maudlin.

The Ross's said they encourage all families to get to know first responders.

"Especially for kids because if they're in a scenario that there's an emergency, they need to know that they're going to be taken care of,” said Ross.

To learn more about the Tulsa Port Authority, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

