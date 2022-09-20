National Register to Vote day! How to register in Oklahoma

Are you registered to vote? If you're not— then September 20 is the day to register!

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy. First observed in 2012, it gained momentum ever since. Nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Need to register to vote in Oklahoma? Here's what you need to know:

Fill out the registration on the Oklahoma Voter Portal and then print it and submit it to your county election board—> OK VOTER PORTAL

Voter Registration Applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to the County Election Board or the State Election Board. Applications submitted at any tag agency that issues driver's licenses and state IDs, as well as designated public assistance agencies, will be mailed to the State Election Board at no cost.

You can use the same portal to change voter registration, request absentee ballots and other things pertaining to your vote.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --