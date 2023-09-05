National Guard deployment to El Paso estimated to cost $825,000

EL PASO, Texas — The Oklahoma National Guard's deployment to El Paso for Operation Lone Star is wrapping up.

Governor Kevin Stitt sent Oklahoma's guardsmen to the border to help the Texas National Guard in Operation Lone Star.

The mission is designed to keep illegal immigrants, drugs and more out of the United States. The cost is expected to amount to nearly $825,000 according to a report by Oklahoma Voice.

It is unclear whether the federal government or the state of Oklahoma will pay the price.

According to documents from the Oklahoma Military Department, federal funding for the National Guard is approximately $250-300 million annually.

The state of Oklahoma contributes about $77 million according to the FY 2024 state budget.

The return on investment is more than just public safety.

"Especially for my younger siblings and stuff. Let them know that life is bigger than just Lawton, Oklahoma. Show ‘em that there’s multiple stuff you can do, and make a difference still, even if it is just enlisting in the army," Spc. Handsome Sheppard told 2 News.

Broken Arrow's own Spc. Robert Hinton, has proud family back here in Green Country.

"I’d say, mostly, they’re proud of me. I really feel like we’re making a difference down here, we’re keeping our people safe and honestly, we’re keeping immigrants safe too. We’re trying our best to make sure no one gets hurt," Hinton said.

Governor Stitt has left the door open for Guardsment to go back to Texas. We'll keep an eye on the developments.

