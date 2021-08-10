Mythic Press raising money for Tulsa Public Schools with 'spirit shirt'

TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press is trying to help get Tulsa families ready for the school year with a fundraiser aimed at bolstering community spirit.
Mythic Press is launching a "spirit shirt" and for every shirt sold they'll donate $5 to Tulsa Public Schools.
"This shirt design features the TPS logo inside the shield of our Tulsa flag. The words around the shield reflect our excitement to be back together after a challenging year of distance learning."
Mythic Press
The shirts are for sale inside Mother Road Market or can be bought online here.
