Muscogee Nation launches unprecedented Medicare Advantage plan

TULSA, Okla. — Muscogee Nation leaders announced the official launch of Native Advantage, the country's first tribal-operated Medicare Advantage plan, open for anyone within tribal territory who qualifies.

Principal Chief David Hill made the announcement at Muscogee Nation Health's Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center in Tulsa on Thursday. Oct. 15 also marks the first day of Medicare open enrollment nationwide.

Medicare Advantage however, is not the same thing. It’s when the government pays private insurers to administer more of Medicare benefits.

But while Indian healthcare has been around for a long time, Muscogee Nation's health secretary Shawn Terry said many who live on tribal land or who are tribal citizens have faced difficulties.

“These plans have made it sometimes difficult for our seniors to know who are their providers, where are they supposed to go, how do they get approvals,” Terry said.

A problem with Medicare Advantage programs historically is patients may end up feeling taken advantage of thanks to inflated costs and "upcoding", which also costs the federal government more.

"Many of these national plans today, they will sign them up telling them they can go wherever they want to go, that they can come to their tribal clinic," Terry told 2 News. "And at the end of the day they won’t approve their referrals. So really, just the communication, the transparency in our patients knowing where they can go and that they’re not going to be denied care.”

WATCH: Muscogee Nation health secretary on launching first-ever tribal nation Medicare Advantage plan

Muscogee Nation health secretary on launching first-ever tribal nation Medicare Advantage plan.mp4

Terry said anyone qualifying for Medicare in the 11 counties within Muscogee territory – tribal citizen or not – can enroll.

Native Advantage tapped former Global Health CEO and Cherokee citizen Scott Vaughn to serve as CEO.

"(Health care) should exist to exist the relationship between the doctor and the patient, and not get in the way," Vaughn said. "And that’s our commitment. And that’s my commitment as the CEO of this plan. I’m an Oklahoman, I’m a Native American, and I’m excited to be a part of this.”