Muskogee vaccination pod set to open March 11

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — It will soon be much easier for Muskogee’s vulnerable population to get vaccinated. City leaders announced Friday a new vaccination pod will open at the Martin Luther King community center.

Starting March 11, Muskogee health officials will begin administering vaccines to priority groups. They are allocating 300 vaccines in this first shipment and will eventually move up to 500 in each shipment. However, the allotment will depend on the state’s vaccine supply.

Over a two week period, the Muskogee Health Department will contact vulnerable residents to help sign them up to get a vaccine at the MLK center.

“What we’re learning as this process goes on is that even though some of our seniors have access to the internet, they don’t have the adequate skill set to navigate the system,” Mayor Marlon Coleman said.

City leaders hope to vaccinate 60-70% of its residents by May 1.

