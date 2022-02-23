Muskogee residents embracing winter weather

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Despite Wednesday's winter weather throughout Green Country, some Muskogee residents aren't letting it slow them down.

Mahylon's Barbecue stayed open and still had customers as sleet and ice covered roadways throughout the area.

"For some, it’s horrible because a lot of people can’t drive on this stuff," Ron Freeman says. "But for us country people, we love it. We love to get out in it."

Freeman says drivers who don't have four-wheel drive or front-wheel drive should be especially careful driving around town.

Sleet started dying down by Wednesday afternoon but another round is expected across the region starting early Thursday morning.

