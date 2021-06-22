Muskogee police looking for suspect after shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are looking for a gunman who ran from 24th Street and Okmulgee on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived on the scene, they learned there was a disturbance between two people inside the Pop and Go convenience store. They then learned when the two people left the store, a man fired multiple shots at the other in the road. It is unclear if any shots hit the victim.

The man then ran away and police set up a perimeter in the area and a K9 Officer and his partner are tracking the suspect. This is still a very active scene and MPD is asking people to avoid the area of 24th and Okmulgee as well as several blocks to the east, west, and south of that area.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

