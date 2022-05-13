Watch
Muskogee police investigate remains found east of turnpike

Posted at 11:48 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 12:48:36-04

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains on their property on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee Turnpike. The owner of the property was tending to the field and came across the remains.

A medical examiner will determine the identity of the person and their cause of death.

