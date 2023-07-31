Muskogee PD body cam shows officer approach in believed double-murder suicide

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — 2 News has obtained newly released body camera footage of what Muskogee Police are calling a double murder-suicide to a prominent family. Dr. Jack Janway, his wife, Lynn, and 11-year-old grandson Dalton were found shot to death in their home last month.

The video is not graphic but may be disturbing to some viewers.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Dr. Jack Janway dead by the front door and wrapped in a blanket.

Officers heard a gunshot from further inside the house. It was believed his wife, Lynn Janway, took her own life.

Not knowing what else was inside, officers deployed multiple flash bangs as they searched the home.

Once they got to the master bedroom, officers deployed a K-9 and found Dalton.

The tragedy was clearly a shock to Muskogee.

"Just the fact that something so tragic has happened to a family that has been such a long-serving institution for our community is jarring," said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.

It's also caught people's attention nationwide.

Lynn and Jack were in-laws to NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Days later, Johnson posted on Instagram that the family was devastated but humbled by the support. Johnson's racing team, Legacy Motor Club, said he'd be withdrawing from the Chicago Cup series.

Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture are in the process of shutting down, according to a woman inside the building on Monday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

