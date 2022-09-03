Muskogee High School debuts new football stadium

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee High School's brand new football stadium is officially open for football games.

The new stadium debuted Friday evening during the school's first home football game of the season. Construction began about 18 months ago.

The stadium is complete with a new field, turf, stands, and press box. The new additions are part of the almost-finished “Rougher Village."

"This is the first time we’ve actually played on our high school campus," says Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent. "We’ve built a new field house that will house our basketball area and a new football stadium."

Once completed, “Rougher Village” will also have a varsity club for special guests, new locker rooms, and weight and training rooms for student-athletes. All this thanks to a $110 million bond issue that passed in 2019.

“That provided an opportunity at every single one of our sites. elementary get something. we built an elementary from the ground up," Mendenhall said. "We redid our junior high and we are in the process of doing another middle school. So we are excited about the opportunity and really, it's thanks to the community for wanting more for the kids here in Muskogee."

Some Muskogee fans we spoke to are happy with the final product. The Rougher Village field house is set to be completed in December.

