Muskogee County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old woman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

The department said 63-year-old Sherri Kirk went missing around 2 p.m. near 7805 Sallie Brown Road in Muskogee, Okla.

Deputies said Kirk is bipolar and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma license plate CV7-564.

If you have any information about Kirk's whereabouts, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department immediately.

