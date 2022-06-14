Muskogee County deputies save woman from house fire

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is praising two of its deputies after they saved a woman from a burning home on Saturday.

The sheriff's office posted a photo to Facebook on Tuesday showing its deputies and a charred home behind them. The sheriff's office says Lt. Orman and Deputy Carder responded to the call about the fire around 3 a.m.

When they arrived they determined there was still someone inside the house. The sheriff's office says Carder kicked the front door in and found a woman in bed unresponsive. The two deputies carried her out of the burning house and paramedics took her to the hospital.

"Thank you Lt. Orman and Deputy Carder for your dedication to the citizens of Muskogee County," the sheriff's office wrote in its Facebook post.

