Music Cities Convention coming to Tulsa in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — The Music Cities Convention is bringing its 2022 gathering to Tulsa.

The convention is expected to see global policymakers, music industry professionals, NGOs, academics, brands, and city leaders meet in the city to explore music's impact and legacy in Tulsa.

“The City of Tulsa is honored to host the eleventh global edition of Music Cities Convention in 2022,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

“It’s no secret that Tulsa has a rich and eclectic music history of its own. This feels like a harmonic pairing: Music Cities’ great content, the gathering of industry professionals from around the globe and Tulsa’s unique music scene as the backdrop.”

The Tulsa Office of Film, Arts & Culture is hosting the four-day event which includes two convention days and a complimentary music tour of the city featuring staples like Cain's Ballroom, the BOK Center and the yet-to-be opened Bob Dylan Center.

Find more tickets and information here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --