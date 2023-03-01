Museums gear up for annual Will Eisner Comic Fest

TULSA, Okla. — This Saturday, March 4, the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and OKPOP Museum are teaming up to host the sixth annual Will Eisner Comic Fest.

The event is at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and will include something for the entire family.

"We're going to have 35 tables of vendors, from vintage comics to individual artists and writers," Mickel Yantz with OKPOP said. "We're going to have a gaming room with Dungeons and Dragons and board games. And we're going to have a cosplay contest for those who like dressing up as their favorite characters."

The event is also completely free.

"We do it because we want to get that different crowd here to the museum," Yantz said. "The museum is free. The campus is free. Our focus was to create a family community event more than the funding itself. So, we volunteer and help out when the vendors come in. And we give them free space, also. Because we would rather promote local talent in our own museum here than worry about where the funding is going to come from."

The comic fest honors Will Eisner, a cartoonist whose birthday is March 6.

Events are planned worldwide to honor Eisner with the central theme of "Read a Graphic Novel!" Eisner grew up in New York City and is known as a comic trailblazer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --