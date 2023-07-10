Muscogee Nation celebrates anniversary of McGirt

TULSA — July 9 marks the third anniversary of the 2020 McGirt decision ruling that a large part of eastern Oklahoma is still Indian Country. That means certain crimes committed against or by Native Americans must be prosecuted by tribal or federal courts, not state or local entities. The landmark Supreme Court case changed the face of law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma.

Native Americans living in Oklahoma have declared July 9 as Sovereignty Day, marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court's McGirt decision. As part of the celebration, some people got together at the River Spirit Casino to watch the play On the Far End.

Lawyer, playwright, and actor Mary Kathryn Nagle stood before the audience, playing out the life of Jean Hill Chaudhuri.

Chaudhuri was a Native American activist from Oklahoma. In her life, she would move to Tallahassee, Florida, and Tucson and Tempe, Arizona.

She’s also the mother of Jonodev Chaudhuri, who spoke exclusively to 2 News Oklahoma after the play. He was impressed with Nagle's performance.

"She’s laced this very heavy story of our nation, as well as the heavy story of my mother’s life, with humor and just the best of storytelling. She did an incredible job," Mr. Chaudhuri said.

Mr. Chaudhuri said it was great reliving his mother’s story on stage, but it was just part of the larger celebration for all Native Americans.

"I believe it is important, not just for the Muscogee Nation, not just all tribal nations, but all folks who understand the importance of having a strong government that doesn’t boss people around but flows from who you are as a people," Mr. Chaudhuri said.

This isn’t a celebration for all Oklahomans.

"Immediately after McGirt, there were those who sought to unravel the decision and those voices who sought to fight our sovereignty," Mr. Chaudhuri said.

One of the most prominent voices against McGirt is Gov. Kevin Stitt.

He has lambasted the decision all along.

At one time saying, McGirt meant “no rule of law" in eastern Oklahoma.

The McGirt decision has some detractors, and the facts of the original case were heinous, but Jonodev Chaudhuri tells me it’s all about the bigger picture.

Before McGirt's name became famous, he was convicted of first-degree rape and other sex crimes.

We asked Mr. Chaudhuri about the balance between celebrating the decision, and reckoning with the crimes surrounding it.

"Mr. McGirt has faced justice, will continue to face justice; we want to do whatever we can to be a strong partner in going after bad guys, and it’s time to take the handcuffs off," Mr. Chaudhuri said.

He said it's like Groundhog Day. He thinks tribal nations will continue to face backlash, but they have no plans of backing down from supporting the decision.

