Murdered in Broad Daylight: The deaths of Walter & Grace Brown

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a case that still haunts Tulsa police homicide detective, Jason White to this day, and even more disturbing are the gruesome details of what happened.

In 2006 in broad daylight, investigators say a suspect or suspects either walked or forced their way into the home of Walter and Grace Brown and began attacking them.

“'What happened was both Walter who was 67 at the time and his wife, Grace Brown who was 63 at the time, they were both bound and there was just a lot of violence inside of the home. It definitely appeared that the suspects had been in the home for a considerable amount of time basically inflicting a lot of torture and whatever else to these people,” said White.

Although a motive is still unclear, White says he believes it could be a crime of opportunity.

“I think it was just probably a robbery of some sort. Somebody that was likely walking down the street and may have very well lived in that area or in that neighborhood that saw either one or both of them that were elderly, and may have just saw a crime of opportunity,” said White.

Detectives did a significant amount of work on this case and even had DNA testing done, but so far, nothing.

Neighbors tell 2 News they would often see Walter taking care of his yard and that he loved to sit on his porch swing with his wife, Grace.

Laura Gutierrez lives just two doors down from the home where the Browns were murdered.

Her daughter, Allison, was able to translate what her mother remembers from that awful day.

'It was around 1:00pm and she says she was pregnant. She had an appointment with me while she was pregnant, and she remembers seeing the sir. He was mowing his lawn when she left for her appointment,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says when her mother returned from her appointment, she remembered seeing Walter’s garden tools outside their house.

"When she came back there was police and everyone and they even interviewed my parents and asked them questions like do you know anything about what happened, but they didn't see any signs of anything,” says Gutierrez.

She says her mother would often comment about what a nice couple the Browns were.

Being pregnant at the time of the murders and the fact that they happened just a few doors down from where she lives still haunts her to this day.

Tulsa police homicide detective, Jason White has a plea for anyone watching or reading this story.

'If someone has heard of anything related to this particular case, we would certainly appreciate a phone call on that. Reminder that you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous,” said White.

White says they want justice not only for Walter and Grace Brown, but for their precious, family who have endured years of unimaginable pain.

If you have any information on the Walter and Grace Brown murders or any other homicide in the Tulsa area, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department’s homicide unit.

Or you can contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

We’re going in-depth into our cold cases every week on the 2 News Oklahoma Cold Case Podcast.

You can hear more from the families and learn about the victims, and also hear how you can help their family find justice.

To listen, just go to wherever you find podcasts and search for 2 News Oklahoma.

New episodes drop every Friday.

