Multiple cars, semi crash on Highway 169 in Tulsa

Multi-car crash on Highway 169 near 36th Street North
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 07, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are on the scene of a multi-car crash involving a semi on southbound Highway 169 in north Tulsa.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. Thursday near 36th Street North on the major roadway.

At this time, only one southbound lane is open due to the crash. Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.

It is unknown what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries of those involved.

