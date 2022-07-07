Multiple cars, semi crash on Highway 169 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are on the scene of a multi-car crash involving a semi on southbound Highway 169 in north Tulsa.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. Thursday near 36th Street North on the major roadway.

At this time, only one southbound lane is open due to the crash. Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.

It is unknown what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries of those involved.

If you travel this road, CLICK here to find an alternate route.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --