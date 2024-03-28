Multiple agencies seized large amounts of marijuana from illegal grow operation

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies seized millions of dollars of illegal marijuana in a Rogers County drug bust. This was an investigation that lasted months for the agencies.

Rogers County Sheriff’s office told 2 News the current property owner used the former property owner's name to get a fraudulent license to grow marijuana.

Agents seized more than 27,000 plants, nearly 2,700 pounds of marijuana, and more than 140,000 pre-rolls. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said this is a serious problem.

"I think what you'll see here is an operation that plagues all of Oklahoma," said Walton.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it has shut down over 3,000 grows and arrested 300 people in its effort to curb illegal growing in the state.

Walton said his agency became suspicious of what happens on the property given an increasing trend of illegal grows. He said these grows are popping up and are owned by people outside of the state.

"It was owned by a corporation out of Arkansas, and investors bought this, and with the way things the minute they bought it, we certainly had suspicions it would be an indoor grow," Walton said.

Agents from the OBN and the RCSO came together to make the bust happen.

Mark Woodward with OBN said they are thankful there were no issues with the operation.

"We had no difficulties this morning; everything went very smoothly, and we had outstanding cooperation with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department," said Woodward.

None of the agencies have made any arrests yet.

"The building of the case, finding out the actual owners and who's responsible for the violations and everything," said Walton.

Woodward said there is still more work to be done regarding this issue.

"We're going to continue to investigate. We got several hundred other farms throughout Oklahoma, close to 1,000 that are under investigation for doing the same thing," Woodward said.

OBN said this investigation is still ongoing.

