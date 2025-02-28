Watch Now
Multiple agencies fighting wildfire near Osage Hills State Park

Osage Nation Wildland Fire Management
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Osage Nation Wildland Fire Management said they are battling a wildfire threatening the Osage Hills State Park in Pawhuska.

Multiple agencies, including Osage Nation Resources, Osage Hills VFD, and Osage Hills State Park fire resources, are responding to the wildfire threatening the park.

The fire is currently approximately 70% contained, according to Osage Nation Wildland Fire Management.

Osage Hills State Park said the park is closed until further notice due to the fire from private land.

