Multiple accidents reported on Highway 169 Wednesday morning

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-car accident on the northbound lanes of Highway 169 has caused traffic delays early this morning.

Three cars ended up in a collision around 6:30 a.m. that has caused two northbound lanes to be reduced. It is expected for the highway to open back up soon.

Two people have been transported from the northbound collision, Tulsa Police Department confirms. At this time, no fatalities have been reported from that crash.

Not long after, the southbound lanes of Highway 169 near the 31st exit also had an accident around 7:40 a.m. No confirmation of those involved or injuries has been reported from this incident.

Highway 169 is expected to open both northbound and southbound lanes in the coming hours.

This is a developing story.

